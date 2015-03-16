STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.12 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.11 percent, heading to its lowest in more than one month on profit-taking in stocks heavily owned by foreign investors ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet starting on Tuesday.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee tardes stronger at 62.79/80 per dollar from Friday's close of 62.9650/9750, as private and foreign banks sell dollars. Most emerging Asian currencies extended declines on caution ahead of the two-day U.S. Fed meet.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.78 percent, as crude oil prices fall amid the broad dollar strength. Little impact seen after release of India's wholesale inflation data on Monday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.14 percent, while the one-year rate also flat at 7.67 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.85/7.90 percent as against three-day cash rate of 6.75/6.80 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)