RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
Indian shares fell to their lowest close in more than one month on profit-taking in stocks heavily owned by foreign investors, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet starting on Tuesday. The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.23 percent, while the broader NSE index fell 0.17 percent.
RUPEE
The rupee ended stronger at 62.8050/8150 per dollar from Friday's close of 62.9650/9750 as private and foreign banks sell dollars. Most emerging Asian currencies extended declines on caution ahead of the two-day U.S. Fed meet.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 7.81 percent, retracing from early lows as traders squared off positions ahead of fiscal year end and on expectations of fewer rate cuts.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate ended down 1 bp each at 7.13 percent and 7.66 percent, respectively.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate ended at 6.60/6.65 percent as against three-day cash rate of 6.75/6.80 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
