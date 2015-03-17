STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index rises 0.70 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.65 percent as blue-chips gain following Asian shares ahead of the two-day U.S. Fed policy meeting later in the day.

RUPEE

The rupee trades stronger at 62.72/73 per dollar from Monday's close of 62.8050/8150, tracking strength in most Asian currencies as the U.S. dollar weakend broadly on worries that the central bank could become more cautious about raising interest rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.79 percent, tracking lower crude oil prices. However, traders remain cautious ahead of the Fed policy meeting.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 7.10 and the one-year rate falls 3 basis points to 7.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.55/7.60 percent as against Monday's close of 6.60/6.65 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)