STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index rises 0.23 percent and the broader NSE index is up 0.18 percent in line with Asian peers on hopes weaker-than-expected economic data will prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to leave options open on the timing of an interest rate hike.

RUPEE

The rupee trades stronger at 62.70/71 per dollar from Monday's close of 62.8050/8150, tracking strength in most Asian currencies ahead of the Fed policy meet. Gains in shares also aid.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.80 percent, tracking lower crude oil prices. However, traders remain cautious ahead of the Fed policy meeting.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 7.10 and the one-year rate falls 2 basis points to 7.64 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.50/7.55 percent as against Monday's close of 6.60/6.65 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)