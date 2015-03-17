STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.05 percent and the broader NSE index rose 1.04 percent, tracking higher global shares on hopes weak economic data would prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to leave options open on the timing of an interest rate hike.

RUPEE

The rupee ended stronger at 62.70/71 per dollar from Monday's close of 62.8050/8150, tracking strength in most Asian currencies ahead of the Fed policy meet. Gains in shares also aid.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 7.78 percent, tracking lower crude oil prices. However, traders stayed cautious ahead of the Fed policy meeting.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 basis points at 7.11 percent, while the one-year rate also fell 2 basis points to end at 7.64 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ended down at 6.50/6.55 percent as against Monday's close of 6.60/6.65 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)