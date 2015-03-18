STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.19 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.16 percent, as investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement due later in the day that is expected to give direction on key interest rates.

RUPEE

The rupee little changed at 62.69/70 per dollar from its previous close of 62.70/71, as state-run banks buy dollars, likely for importers, offsetting broad greenback weakness.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.78 percent, on caution ahead of the Fed policy meeting statement. Lower crude oil prices and higher U.S. bond prices likely to keep yields lower, traders.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.11 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 basis point to 7.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.60/7.65 percent as against Tuesday's close of 6.50/6.55 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)