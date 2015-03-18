STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.28 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.29 percent, as investors are reluctant to take fresh positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement due later in the day that is expected to give direction on interest rates there.

RUPEE

The rupee stronger at 62.64/65 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.70/71, as most emerging Asian currencies hold firm after the dollar's retreat on weak U.S. housing data. Dealers await Fed policy statement due to be released later in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.79 percent as investors are cautious ahead of the release of the Fed policy statement.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.10 percent, while the one-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.62 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.60/7.65 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 6.50/6.55 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)