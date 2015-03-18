STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.4 percent and the broader NSE index ended lower 0.43 percent, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement due later that is expected to give direction on interest rates there.

RUPEE

The rupee ended little changed at 62.69/70 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.70/71, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 7.79 percent as caution prevailed ahead of the release of the Fed policy statement.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 1 bp at 7.10 percent, while the one-year rate also fell 1 bp to 7.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ends at to 6.65/6.70 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 6.50/6.55 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)