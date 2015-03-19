STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 1.1 percent and the broader NSE index 1 percent higher, tracking gains in global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve statement relieves rate worries.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee trades stronger at 62.38/39 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.69/70, after rising to a two-week high, tracking gains in most Asian currencies on dovish Fed comments. Further rise to be limited as state-run banks buy dollars, likely for the RBI, traders say.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.76 percent as the Fed seen in no rush to raise interest rates, undermining the dollar and lifting riskier assets. Lower oil prices also aid.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 7 basis points at 7.03 percent, while the one-year rate also falls 7 bps to 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.40/7.45 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 6.65/6.70 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)