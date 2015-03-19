RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.53 percent and the broader NSE index ended 0.59 percent lower, as shares fell for a second consecutive session, retreating from earlier gains of as much as 1.2 percent as investors felt domestic markets already sufficiently reflect expectations for a later start in U.S. rate rises.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended stronger at 62.5150/5250 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.69/70, tracking gains in most Asian currencies on dovish Fed comments. Traders said dollar buying from state-owned banks checked gains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 7.76 percent as the Fed seen in no rush to raise interest rates, undermining the dollar and lifting riskier assets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 9 basis points at 7.01 percent, while the one-year rate falls 6 bps to 7.57 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.70/7.75 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 6.65/6.70 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)
