STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.53 percent and the broader NSE index ended 0.59 percent lower, as shares fell for a second consecutive session, retreating from earlier gains of as much as 1.2 percent as investors felt domestic markets already sufficiently reflect expectations for a later start in U.S. rate rises.

RUPEE

The rupee ended stronger at 62.5150/5250 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.69/70, tracking gains in most Asian currencies on dovish Fed comments. Traders said dollar buying from state-owned banks checked gains.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 7.76 percent as the Fed seen in no rush to raise interest rates, undermining the dollar and lifting riskier assets.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 9 basis points at 7.01 percent, while the one-year rate falls 6 bps to 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.70/7.75 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 6.65/6.70 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)