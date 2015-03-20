STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index 0.30 percent lower, led by financial stocks while weakness in Asian markets also weighs.

RUPEE

The rupee weaker at 62.56/57 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.5150/5250, tracking weakness in shares and on likely month-end dollar demand from importers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.76 percent, ahead of the release of the government's market borrowing calendar for April-September.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent compared with Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)