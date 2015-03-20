RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index 0.30 percent lower, led by financial stocks while weakness in Asian markets also weighs.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weaker at 62.56/57 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.5150/5250, tracking weakness in shares and on likely month-end dollar demand from importers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.76 percent, ahead of the release of the government's market borrowing calendar for April-September.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 7.57 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.55/7.60 percent compared with Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.