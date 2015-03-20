STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.39 percent and the broader NSE index 0.41 percent lower, heading for a second consecutive weekly fall, as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank declined on worries that stocks have gone ahead of underlying anaemic earnings growth.

RUPEE

The rupee little changed at 62.52/53 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.5150/5250, as losses in shares and importer demand offset broad dollar weakness.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.74 percent, ahead of the release of the government's market borrowing calendar for April-September expected early next week. Lower oil prices also aids.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7 percent, while the one-year rate falls 4 basis points to 7.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate rises to 7.75/7.80 percent compared with Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)