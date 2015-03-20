RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.39 percent and the broader NSE index 0.41 percent lower, heading for a second consecutive weekly fall, as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank declined on worries that stocks have gone ahead of underlying anaemic earnings growth.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee little changed at 62.52/53 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.5150/5250, as losses in shares and importer demand offset broad dollar weakness.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.74 percent, ahead of the release of the government's market borrowing calendar for April-September expected early next week. Lower oil prices also aids.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7 percent, while the one-year rate falls 4 basis points to 7.53 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate rises to 7.75/7.80 percent compared with Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
