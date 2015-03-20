STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.73 percent and the broader NSE index ended 0.74 percent lower, falling for a third session, as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank declined on worries that stocks have gone ahead of underlying anaemic earnings growth.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended slightly stronger at 62.4575/4675 per dollar compared with its previous close of 62.5150/5250, tracking the greenback's weakness after the U.S. Fed signalled it is no rush for a rate hike.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.75 percent, ahead of the release of government's market borrowing calendar for April-September expected early next week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended unchanged at 7.01 percent, while one-year rate down 4 basis points to 7.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate ended up at 7.80/7.90 percent compared with Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)