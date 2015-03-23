STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index gives up early gains, up 0.11 percent, and the broader NSE index 0.07 percent higher, with Jindal Steel & Power down after the government rejected its bids for three coal mines.

RUPEE

The rupee stronger at 62.30/31 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 62.4575/4675 on robust foreign dollar inflows. Some speculate RBI buying dollars at 62.30 level to prevent a sharp rise.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.74 percent ahead of the release of government's market borrowing calendar for April-September.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate at 6.98 percent versus Friday's close of 7.01 percent, while the one-year rate at 7.51 percent, down from the previous close of 7.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent, against Friday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)