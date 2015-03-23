STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.09 percent and the broader NSE index 0.12 percent lower, led by loss in Jindal Steel & Power after the government rejected its bids for three coal mines.

RUPEE

The rupee stronger at 62.3300/3350 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 62.4575/4675 on robust foreign dollar inflows. Some speculate RBI buying dollars at 62.30 level to prevent a sharp rise.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.75 percent ahead of the release of government's market borrowing calendar for April-September.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.00 percent versus Friday's close of 7.01 percent, while the one-year rate at 7.53 percent, unchanged from the previous close.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, against Friday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)