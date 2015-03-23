RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.09 percent and the broader NSE index 0.12 percent lower, led by loss in Jindal Steel & Power after the government rejected its bids for three coal mines.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee stronger at 62.3300/3350 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 62.4575/4675 on robust foreign dollar inflows. Some speculate RBI buying dollars at 62.30 level to prevent a sharp rise.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.75 percent ahead of the release of government's market borrowing calendar for April-September.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.00 percent versus Friday's close of 7.01 percent, while the one-year rate at 7.53 percent, unchanged from the previous close.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.25/7.30 percent, against Friday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.