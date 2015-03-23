STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index ended 0.23 percent lower, dragged down by Jindal Steel & Power after the government rejected its bids for three coal mines put up for auction.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended stronger at 62.2675/2775 per dollar versus its Friday's close of 62.4575/4675, tracking weakness in dollar.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 7.76 percent ahead of the release of government's market borrowing calendar for April-September. The government will borrow 3.60 trillion rupees ($57.83 billion) in the first-half of the fiscal year that begins in April, Finance Secretary Rajeev Mehrishi said on Monday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended 1 bp down at 7.00 percent, while the one-year rate closed up 1 bp at 7.54 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's cash rate ended at 6.90/7.00 percent, against Friday's close of 7.80/7.90 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)