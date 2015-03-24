STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.35 percent and the broader NSE index 0.32 percent higher, as some financial stocks gain on value-buying.

RUPEE

The rupee stronger at 62.22/23 per dollar versus Monday's close of 62.2675/2775, tracking broad dollar weakness against the major currencies as U.S. Fed Vice Chair reiterates cautious monetary stance. Traders suspect intervention by the cbank at higher levels to arrest further appreciation.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.74 percent as the government's first-half borrowing plan was on expected lines. The government will borrow 3.60 trillion rupees ($57.83 billion) in the first half of the fiscal year that begins in April, Finance Secretary Rajeev Mehrishi said on Monday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 basis point down at 6.99 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.50/7.55 percent, against Monday's close of 6.90/7.00 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)