STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.13 percent and the broader NSE index 0.12 percent higher, as investors take positions in defensive stocks such as Lupin Ltd on worries the record-setting rally has run ahead of fundamentals.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee stronger at 62.21/22 per dollar versus Monday's close of 62.2675/2775, as most Asian currencies gain against the dollar. Strength in shares also aid.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 7.75 percent after in-line government's first-half borrowing plan.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp down at 6.99 percent, and the one-year rate also falls 1 bp to 7.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.50/7.55 percent from Monday's close of 6.90/7.00 percent.

