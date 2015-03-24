RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.13 percent and the broader NSE index 0.12 percent higher, as investors take positions in defensive stocks such as Lupin Ltd on worries the record-setting rally has run ahead of fundamentals.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee stronger at 62.21/22 per dollar versus Monday's close of 62.2675/2775, as most Asian currencies gain against the dollar. Strength in shares also aid.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 basis point to 7.75 percent after in-line government's first-half borrowing plan.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp down at 6.99 percent, and the one-year rate also falls 1 bp to 7.53 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.50/7.55 percent from Monday's close of 6.90/7.00 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.