STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.11 percent and the broader NSE index 0.09 percent lower, as gains in healthcare stocks such as Lupin were offset by fall in Tata Motors, which dropped ahead of a board meet to consider a rights issue.

RUPEE

The rupee ended at 62.26/27 per dollar versus Monday's close of 62.2675/2775 tracking falls in domestic equities.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 7.75 percent after in-line government's first-half borrowing plan.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate 1 bp up at 7.01 percent, and the one-year rate also up 1 bps to 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.35/7.40 percent from Monday's close of 6.90/7.00 percent.

(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)