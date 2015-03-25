STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.18 percent and the broader NSE index 0.12 percent higher, led by Sun Pharma after the Ranbaxy-Sun Pharma merger clears all roadblocks, and Tata Motors gains ahead of a board meeting to consider a rights issue.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee falls to 62.29/30 per dollar versus the previous close of 62.26/27, as most of the Asian currencies slide against the dollar. Strength in domestic shares may limit the fall.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield gains 1 basis point to 7.76 percent, after NewsRise, an independent wire, reported on Tuesday that the central bank may not immediately raise foreign investment limit in government bonds, citing an RBI official.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate 3 bps up at 7.05 percent, and the one-year rate gains 2 bps to 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.45/7.50 percent from Tuesday's close of 7.35/7.40 percent. (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)