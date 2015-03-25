STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.12 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.17 percent, as investors remain cautious ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry due on Thursday.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee at 62.29/30 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.26/27, as state-run banks absorb inflows from custodian banks, likely to meet month-end demand. Losses in shares also weigh.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield gains 1 basis point to 7.76 percent, in a range-bound trade, as dealers keep their positions light ahead of year end closing.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps up at 7.06 percent, and the one-year rate steady at 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.50/7.55 percent from Tuesday's close of 7.35/7.40 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)