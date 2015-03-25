RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index down 0.12 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.17 percent, as investors remain cautious ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry due on Thursday.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 62.29/30 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.26/27, as state-run banks absorb inflows from custodian banks, likely to meet month-end demand. Losses in shares also weigh.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield gains 1 basis point to 7.76 percent, in a range-bound trade, as dealers keep their positions light ahead of year end closing.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps up at 7.06 percent, and the one-year rate steady at 7.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.50/7.55 percent from Tuesday's close of 7.35/7.40 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.