STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.18 percent and the broader NSE index dropped 0.14 percent on caution ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives on Thursday and the end of the fiscal year at the end of the month.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.3250/3350 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.26/27, snapping a seven-session winning streak, as most emerging Asian currencies eased after an uptick in U.S. inflation pushed up the dollar. Weaker shares also weighed.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield gained 2 basis points to 7.77 percent, on caution ahead of the end of the fiscal year.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 4 bps to 7.06 percent, and the one-year rate ended steady at 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ended at 6.90/6.95 percent compared with Tuesday's close of 7.35/7.40 percent. (Compiled by Rafael Nam)