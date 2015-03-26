STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.72 percent and the broader NSE index drop 0.71 percent tracking a fall in Asian shares as tensions in the Middle East and losses on Wall Street sour sentiment.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee falls to a week's low at 62.65/66 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.3250/3350, as commodity currencies failed to capitalise on the softer greenback after Brent crude prices shot up. Month-end demand also weighs.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield gains 2 basis points to 7.79 percent, as oil prices surge 6 percent after Saudi air strikes in Yemen. Caution remains ahead of the end of the fiscal year.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate rise 2 bps to 7.08 percent, and the one-year rate steady at 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.50/7.55 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 6.90/6.95 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)