STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 1.16 percent and the broader NSE index lower 1 percent, heading for their seventh straight session of falls as blue-chips such as Housing Development Finance slumped on concerns about foreign investors after Saudi Arabia launched air strikes in Yemen.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at 62.54/55 per dollar, after falling to a more than one-week low on month-end demand and global risk aversion. It had ended at 62.3250/3350 on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.77 percent, ahead of a long weekend and the end of the fiscal year next week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate rises 3 bps to 7.09 percent, and the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate rises to 7.55/7.60 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 6.90/6.95 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)