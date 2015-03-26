STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 2.33 percent and the broader NSE index fell 2.21 percent on worries foreign investors, whose ownership of domestic shares have hit a record, may trim positions on risk aversion after Saudi Arabia launched air strikes on Yemen.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.67/68 per dollar, compared with 62.3250/3350 on Wednesday, as month-end dollar demand along with weaker equities hurt the local currency.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 7.80 percent, tracking a surge in global oil prices, raising concerns about inflation.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 2 bps at 7.08 percent, and the one-year rate ended steady at 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ended higher at 7.25/7.30 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 6.90/6.95 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)