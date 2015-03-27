RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index is up 0.29 percent and the broader NSE index 0.24 percent higher as technology stocks rise after Accenture increases its guidance.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee little changed at 62.65/66 per dollar, compared with 62.67/68 on Thursday as strength in stocks offset dollar gains. Traders remain cautious due to month-end demand.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.78 percent as oil prices fall more than 1 dollar as supply threat eases.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 2 bps to 7.06 percent, and the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.55 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate higher at 7.70/7.75 percent compared with Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.