STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.29 percent and the broader NSE index 0.24 percent higher as technology stocks rise after Accenture increases its guidance.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 62.65/66 per dollar, compared with 62.67/68 on Thursday as strength in stocks offset dollar gains. Traders remain cautious due to month-end demand.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.78 percent as oil prices fall more than 1 dollar as supply threat eases.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 2 bps to 7.06 percent, and the one-year rate down 1 bp at 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate higher at 7.70/7.75 percent compared with Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)