RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.03 percent and the broader NSE index 0.15 percent lower, hovering near their lowest in more than 10 weeks in a volatile session on Friday, as caution prevails due to rising tensions in the Middle East. Technology stocks limit falls.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 62.56/57 per dollar, compared with 62.67/68 on Thursday, on corporate dollar flows likely related to the recently concluded telecom spectrum auction.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.78 percent as oil prices fall more than one dollar as supply threat eases.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 3 bps to 7.05 percent, and the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.54 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate higher at 7.90/7.95 percent compared with Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.