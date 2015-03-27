STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 0.03 percent and the broader NSE index 0.15 percent lower, hovering near their lowest in more than 10 weeks in a volatile session on Friday, as caution prevails due to rising tensions in the Middle East. Technology stocks limit falls.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 62.56/57 per dollar, compared with 62.67/68 on Thursday, on corporate dollar flows likely related to the recently concluded telecom spectrum auction.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.78 percent as oil prices fall more than one dollar as supply threat eases.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 3 bps to 7.05 percent, and the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.54 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate higher at 7.90/7.95 percent compared with Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)