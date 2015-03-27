STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended unchanged and the broader NSE index ended 0.01 percent lower. Shares closed little changed after a volatile session on Friday, posting their third consecutive weekly loss on concerns about rising tensions in the Middle East.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 62.55/57 per dollar, compared with 62.67/68 on Thursday, as foreign banks sold dollars, which offset month-end dollar demand from importers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.78 percent tracking slightly lower oil prices on estimation that threat of supply disruption was low.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 bps at 7.05 percent, and the one-year rate ended unchanged at 7.56 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's three-day cash rate ended slightly lower at 7.20/7.25 percent compared with Thursday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent for one-day loans. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)