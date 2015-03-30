STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.85 percent and the broader NSE index 0.78 percent higher, tracking Asian share markets and led by gains in financial stocks.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.56/57 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 62.41/42 on the back of month-end demand for the greenback from importers, particularly oil firms.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.75 percent, tracking a fall in global crude oil prices as Iran and six world powers try to reach a deal that could add oil to the market if sanctions against Tehran are lifted.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.04 percent, while the one-year rate edges down 1 bp to 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate higher at 8.15/8.20 percent, compared with Friday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent for three-day loans. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)