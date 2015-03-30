RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.85 percent and the broader NSE index 0.78 percent higher, tracking Asian share markets and led by gains in financial stocks.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.56/57 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 62.41/42 on the back of month-end demand for the greenback from importers, particularly oil firms.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.75 percent, tracking a fall in global crude oil prices as Iran and six world powers try to reach a deal that could add oil to the market if sanctions against Tehran are lifted.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.04 percent, while the one-year rate edges down 1 bp to 7.55 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate higher at 8.15/8.20 percent, compared with Friday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent for three-day loans. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.