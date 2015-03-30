STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.88 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.81 percent higher, as lenders such as State Bank of India rose after the central bank relaxed provisioning rules against bad loans.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 62.67/68 per dollar, compared with Friday's close of 62.41/42 on the back of month-end demand for the greenback from importers, particularly oil firms, while losses in other Asian currencies also weighed.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.76 percent, tracking a fall in global crude oil prices as Iran and six world powers try to reach a deal that could add oil to the market if sanctions against Tehran are lifted.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 bps at 7.02 percent, while the one-year rate closed up 2 bps at 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ended higher at 7.70/7.75 percent, compared with Friday's close of 7.20/7.25 percent for three-day loans. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)