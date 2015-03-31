STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.31 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.29 percent, tracking higher Asian shares on China's stimulus and on window dressing led buying by investors ahead of fiscal year end.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee bit stronger at 62.6325/6375 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 62.67/68, tracking strength in local shares but further gains may be limited due to month-end dollar demand from importers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.74 percent on buying spurred by domestic banks looking to shore up valuations on the last day of the financial year.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 7.00 percent, while the one-year rate down 8 bps at 7.50 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's six-day cash rate at two-year high of 15.00/15.50 percent, compared with Monday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent for one-day loans. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)