STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index higher 0.6 percent each, tracking stronger Asian shares on China's stimulus and on window-dressing, led by buying from investors ahead of the fiscal year-end.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 62.58 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 62.67/68, tracking strength in local shares, but further gains may be limited due to month-end demand from importers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.73 percent on buying spurred by domestic banks looking to shore up valuations on the last day of the financial year.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap unchanged at 7.02 percent, while the one-year rate down 9 bps at 7.49 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's six-day cash rate at 13/14 percent, after hitting a two-year high earlier in the day, compared with Monday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent for one-day loans. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)