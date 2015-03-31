RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index posted its worst monthly fall in more than two years, raising concerns a strong rally that saw indexes surge in the fiscal year was waning due to concerns about stock valuations and a more gradual economic growth. The BSE index ended down 0.07 percent, while the broader NSE index lost 0.02 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 62.4950/5050 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 62.67/68, tracking strength in local shares, but further gains were capped by month-end demand from importers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.74 percent, spurred by domestic banks' bond buying as they looked to shore up valuations on the last day of the financial year.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap ended up 2 bps at 7.04 percent, while the one-year rate closed down 9 bps at 7.49 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's six-day cash rate ended at 9.00/9.50 percent, after hitting a two-year high of 15 percent during the session and sharply above Monday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent for one-day loans. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.