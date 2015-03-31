STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index posted its worst monthly fall in more than two years, raising concerns a strong rally that saw indexes surge in the fiscal year was waning due to concerns about stock valuations and a more gradual economic growth. The BSE index ended down 0.07 percent, while the broader NSE index lost 0.02 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 62.4950/5050 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 62.67/68, tracking strength in local shares, but further gains were capped by month-end demand from importers.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.74 percent, spurred by domestic banks' bond buying as they looked to shore up valuations on the last day of the financial year.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap ended up 2 bps at 7.04 percent, while the one-year rate closed down 9 bps at 7.49 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's six-day cash rate ended at 9.00/9.50 percent, after hitting a two-year high of 15 percent during the session and sharply above Monday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent for one-day loans. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)