STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.07 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.03 percent, but trading choppy on caution ahead of the RBI's monetary policy on Tuesday.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee at 62.17/18 per dollar, sharply stronger than its close of 62.4950/5050 on Tuesday on the back of bunched-up dollar inflows as markets re-open after a five-day holiday. Gains in most other Asian units on the back of weak U.S. jobs data also aid sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.72 percent, tracking gains in U.S. bond prices after the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data for March further raises questions about the strength of the U.S. economic growth. But caution ahead of the policy on Tuesday will prevent further gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 5 bps at 6.99 percent, while the one-year rate down 4 bps at 7.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.45/7.50 percent versus Tuesday's six-day cash rate of 9.00/9.50 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)