STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ends up 0.86 percent while the broader NSE index also gains 0.86 percent after earlier rising nearly 1 percent, marking their highest intraday level in two weeks, as traders churned positions in favour of defensive stocks, especially among drug makers, a day ahead of the central bank's policy review.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ends at 62.18/19 per dollar, sharply stronger than its close of 62.4950/5050 last Tuesday on the back of bunched-up dollar inflows as markets re-opened after a five-day holiday. Gains in most other Asian units on the back of weak U.S. jobs data and in the domestic sharemarket also aid sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 2 basis points at 7.72 percent, tracking gains in U.S. bond prices after the weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data for March further raises questions about the strength of U.S. economic growth. But caution ahead of the RBI policy on Tuesday prevented further gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 3 basis points at 7.01 percent, while the one-year rate ends down 4 basis points at 7.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate ends at 6.25/6.30 percent versus Tuesday's six-day cash rate of 9.00/9.50 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)