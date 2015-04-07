STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index gains 0.12 percent while the NSE index is up 0.06 percent ahead of the central bank's policy review.

RUPEE

The partially convertible weaker at 62.3150/3200 compared with Monday's close of 62.18/19 per dollar, tracking weakness in regional currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.73 percent, as traders await the central bank's policy review.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up and the one-year rate both trading 1 basis point higher at 7.02 percent and 7.46 percent, respectively.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate trading at 7.35/7.40 percent versus Monday's close of 6.25/6.30 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)