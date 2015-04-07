RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index gains 0.12 percent while the NSE index is up 0.06 percent ahead of the central bank's policy review.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible weaker at 62.3150/3200 compared with Monday's close of 62.18/19 per dollar, tracking weakness in regional currencies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.73 percent, as traders await the central bank's policy review.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up and the one-year rate both trading 1 basis point higher at 7.02 percent and 7.46 percent, respectively.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate trading at 7.35/7.40 percent versus Monday's close of 6.25/6.30 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)
