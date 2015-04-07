RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index falls 0.67 percent while the NSE index is down 0.71 percent after India's central bank kept benchmark interest rates unchanged, choosing to wait for transmission of its previous two rate cuts.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.32 compared with Monday's close of 62.18/19 per dollar, tracking weakness in regional currencies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 7.77 percent after the central bank's policy review.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 6 basis points at 7.07 percent while the one-year rate trading 7 basis points higher at 7.52 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate trading at 7.20/7.25 percent versus Monday's close of 6.25/6.30 percent. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday, surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign buying in domestic markets.