STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index rose 0.04 percent while the NSE index ended flat. Shares were unchanged on Tuesday, rebounding from earlier losses on the back of a late rally in metals and mining stocks such as Jindal Steel and Power Ltd that had lagged the index in recent weeks.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee ended slightly weaker at 62.25/26 compared with Monday's close of 62.18/19 per dollar, tracking weakness in regional currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 7 basis points at 7.79 percent after the central bank stayed pat on policy rates, choosing to wait longer to assess inflationary pressures before making its next move, and to give banks more time to adjust lending rates to reflect previous rate cuts.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 7 basis points at 7.08 percent while the one-year rate rose 9 basis points to 7.54 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ended higher at 6.60/6.65 percent versus Monday's close of 6.25/6.30 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)