STOCKS

Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday, giving up most of their gains made in the previous two sessions, as stocks across the board declined on worries that key land acquisition and tax reforms would be delayed further. The BSE index ended down 2.3 percent, while the NSE index lost 2.4 percent.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee trades weaker at 64.2050/2100 per dollar versus Monday's close of 63.85/86, amid foreign banks demand for the greenback and weak local shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 7 basis points at 7.96 percent ahead of April retail inflation data due at 5:30 p.m. IST.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate at 7.21 percent versus 7.16 percent on Monday, while the one-year rate up 3 bps at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.20/25 percent versus 8.15/8.20 percent on Monday. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)