STOCKS

-----------------------

India's BSE index ended up 0.43 percent, while the broader NSE index ended 0.46 percent higher. Indian shares rose on Friday, marking their second weekly gain, led by lenders such as State Bank of India after the government defended its reforms approach and on continued hopes the central bank would lower interest rates in June.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ended at 63.5050/5150 per dollar versus its Thursday's close of 63.65/66 as losses in the dollar versus major currencies including the euro aided sentiment. Gains in domestic shares also helped.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 7.95 percent after debt supply from sale hit markets.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 7.19 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 2 bps at 7.52 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's three-day cash rate ended at 6.55/6.60 percent versus its close of 7.50/7.55 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)