STOCKS

India's BSE index up 0.38 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.43 percent higher, on track for their second consecutive session of gains, as blue-chips advance after a forecast of timely monsoon raise hopes the central bank would lower interest rates in June.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee at 63.56/57 per dollar versus its close of 63.5050/5150 on Friday on some demand from importers, but gains in the domestic share market preventing further losses.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.90 percent as traders begin pricing in the likelihood of a rate cut at the central bank's next policy review in early June.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 7.50 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate higher at 7.70/7.75 percent versus the three-day cash rate of 6.55/6.60 percent on Friday.

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)