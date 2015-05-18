STOCKS

India's BSE index ended up 1.33 percent, while the broader NSE index 1.35 percent higher, their second consecutive session of gains, as blue-chips advanced after a forecast of timely monsoon raised hopes the central bank would lower interest rates in June.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended at 63.71/72 per dollar versus its close of 63.5050/5150 on Friday on some demand from importers, but gains in the domestic share market prevented further losses.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 7.90 percent after global markets stabilised and US Treasury yields cooled off.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 4 bps at 7.15 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 7.49 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ended higher at 7.80/7.85 percent versus the three-day cash rate of 6.55/6.60 percent on Friday.

(Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)