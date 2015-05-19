STOCKS

-----------------------

India's BSE index down 0.05 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.12 percent lower but further losses likely to be curtailed by gains in other Asian peers which shrugged off early losses tracking rallying Chinese shares and after a record close on the Wall Street.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee at 63.75/76 per dollar versus its close of 63.71/72 on Monday tracking mild losses in the domestic sharemarket.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.87 percent in the absence of a debt sale announcement so far this week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.15 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 7.50 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent versus its close of 7.80/7.85 percent on Monday.

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)