STOCKS

Indian shares closed slightly lower on Tuesday as investors took profits in blue-chips such as Tata Motors Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corp after two sessions of gains. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.15 percent lower, while the broader NSE index fell 0.1 percent.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended stronger at 63.67/68 per dollar versus its close of 63.71/72 on Monday on dollar sales by foreign banks.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 7.86 percent after the central bank announced it would sell a new 10-year paper, lifting sentiment as traders expect strong demand for the new debt.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap and the one-year rate both ended flat at 7.15 percent and 7.49 percent respectively.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ended at 7.50/7.60 percent versus 7.80/7.85 percent on Monday.

(Compiled by Himank Sharma)