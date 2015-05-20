RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.75 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.7 percent, led by gains in blue chips on hopes for a rate cut by the central bank at its policy review in early June.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 63.77/78 per dollar versus its close of 63.67/68 on Tuesday, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies but gains in the domestic share market seen preventing a further sharp fall.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.84 percent with traders hoping the central bank will lower rates at its upcoming monetary policy review. This Friday's sale of the new 10-year benchmark bond also keeping sentiment lifted.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 basis points at 7.11 percent, while one-year rate 3 basis points lower at 7.46 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its Tuesday's close of 7.50/7.60 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)
