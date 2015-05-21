STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index gained 0.69 percent each, marking their highest close since April 22 as foreign investors turned net buyers of domestic shares and on hopes of interest rate cuts.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ended weaker at 63.8225/8325 per dollar versus its close of 63.67/68 on Tuesday, tracking losses in most other Asian currencies but gains in the domestic share market prevented a further sharp fall.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 7.86 percent, although sentiment remained positive ahead of the sale of a new 10-year bond on Friday and on hopes of interest rate cuts.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 4 basis points at 7.11 percent, while one-year rate fell 1 basis point to 7.48 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate was at 6.65/6.70 percent versus its Tuesday's close of 7.50/7.60 percent.

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)