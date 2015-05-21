RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index 0.17 percent lower as weak China factory data hurts sentiment across Asia but hopes for a rate cut by the RBI in early June, prevent further losses.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee stronger at 63.68/69 per dollar versus its close of 63.8225/8325 on Wednesday, tracking gains in most other Asian units.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 7.86 percent amid lack of fresh cues but hopes for a rate cut at the central bank's June policy review aid sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 7.08 percent, while one-year rate 2 basis points lower at 7.46 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus its Wednesday's close of 6.65/6.70 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)
