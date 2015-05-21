STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index 0.17 percent lower as weak China factory data hurts sentiment across Asia but hopes for a rate cut by the RBI in early June, prevent further losses.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee stronger at 63.68/69 per dollar versus its close of 63.8225/8325 on Wednesday, tracking gains in most other Asian units.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 7.86 percent amid lack of fresh cues but hopes for a rate cut at the central bank's June policy review aid sentiment.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 basis points at 7.08 percent, while one-year rate 2 basis points lower at 7.46 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus its Wednesday's close of 6.65/6.70 percent.

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)