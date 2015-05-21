STOCKS

Indian stocks ended little changed on Thursday, but still became the third best performing market in Asia Pacific so far this month amid resumption of buying by foreign investors and forecast of a timely monsoon. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.1 percent, while and the broader NSE index lost 0.03 percent.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended stronger at 63.64/65 per dollar versus its close of 63.8225/8325 on Wednesday, tracking gains in most other Asian units.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 2 basis points higher at 7.88 percent ahead of the government's bond auction on Friday that will include a new 10-year paper.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both close up 1 basis point at 7.12 percent and 7.49 percent, respectively.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate ended at 7.70/7.75 percent versus its Wednesday's close of 6.65/6.70 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)