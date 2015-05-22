STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index up 0.24 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.14 percent higher, tracking gains in most other Asian indices after Wall Street set another record high but key earnings such as by State Bank of India later in the day seen preventing further gains.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee at 63.62/63 per dollar, little changed from its close of 63.64/65 on Thursday tracking mild gains in the domestic sharemarket while gains in other Asian currencies also expected to aid sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 7.88 percent ahead of the auction of a new 10-year paper later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both down 1 basis point each at 7.11 percent and 7.48 percent, respectively.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's three-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent, unchanged from its previous close on Thursday for one-day funds. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)