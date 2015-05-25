(Starting June 3, independent news provider NewsRise Financial will provide the market snapshots on Thomson Reuters Eikon. The reports can be accessed via keyword search [NFR AND SNAPSHOT])

STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index fell 0.44 percent, while the broader NSE index was down 0.41 percent, tracking softer global shares after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated that the central bank was poised to raise interest rates this year if the economy keeps improving as expected.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee weakened to 63.59/60 per dollar from its previous close of 63.52/53 hit by a stronger dollar vs other currencies due to prospects of sooner-than-expected U.S. rate hikes.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 7.88 percent, but the new 10-year bond yield is trading at 7.68 percent, lower than its 7.72 percent coupon yield set on Friday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 7.09 percent while the one-year rate is up 1 basis point at 7.48 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's one-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent, higher than its previous close of 7.50/7.60 percent. (Compiled by Rafael Nam)